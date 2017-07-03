10 hurt after cab strikes pedestrians in Boston

Story highlights Incident being treated as an accident, two law enforcement sources say

A cab strikes pedestrians in East Boston, authorities say

(CNN) Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday afternoon after a taxicab struck a group of pedestrians in East Boston, authorities said.

DEVELOPING - Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool. Injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017

According to two law enforcement sources, the incident is being treated as an accident, not an act of terrorism.

The driver told authorities on the scene that he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, according to both sources. The sources also said the driver is cooperating with authorities.

The incident occurred on Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan International Airport taxi pool, Massachusetts State Police said. The area is just west of the airport.

Police said they are interviewing the cab driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man. His identity has not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to state police.

Read More