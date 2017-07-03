Venus Williams left tearful by car crash questions

Story highlights Venus Williams beats Elise Mertens (7-6, 6-4)

Leaves press conference in tears

(CNN) Facing questions from the media at Wimbledon about her involvement in a fatal car accident, a tearful Venus Williams said what has happened has been "devastating."

The 37-year-old Williams comfortably beat Belgian No. 1 Elise Mertens on Court 1 Monday -- winning 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 -- but was lost for words when asked about the crash.

A police report says that Venus Williams is responsible for the car accident earlier this month in Florida, which caused injuries to a 78-year-old man who later died.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police report states the accident occurred on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens and the victim, Jerome Barson, was a passenger in a car that was driven by his wife, Linda Barson.

The victim's family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams, alleging negligence.

