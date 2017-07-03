(CNN) It's quick, engaging, fast -- and its chief executive does not look like your everyday sports administrator.

Dressed in shorts and T-shirt and sporting a year-round tan, Donny Young is chief executive of the Beach Tennis Association, which is arguably giving racquet sports a bit of an X-Games vibe.

The 53-old-year Young worked on the professional tennis tour for 12 years, coaching the likes of Kimberley Po, who won a mixed doubles title at Wimbledon in 2000, and Jim Pugh, who has eight grand slam titles to his name.

Now he's looking to use his knowledge to bring beach tennis to the masses.

"I do it part-time, but it's becoming more of a full-time job," Young told CNN Sport. "Between my wife and I, there are so many different aspects to building the sport and its grassroots and tournaments.

