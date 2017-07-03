What a shot! 31 amazing sports photos
Cyclists crash during the second stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 2. The crash claimed several top contenders, including Chris Froome, Romain Bardet and Geraint Thomas.
Logan Dooley performs on the trampoline during the USA Gymnastics Championships on Thursday, June 29.
Nick Horvath leaps into the dog pile as Florida's baseball team celebrates a national title on Tuesday, June 27. The Gators defeated LSU in the finals of the College World Series.
French pole vaulter Kevin Menaldo competes at the Diamond League meet in Paris on Saturday, July 1.
Montreal's Jonathon Mincy tackles Edmonton's Calvin McCarty during a Canadian Football League game on Friday, June 30.
Joc Pederson fouls off a pitch during a Major League Baseball game in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, June 28.
Daniel Chamberlain falls out of a sidecar as he and Brett Wilkinson race in Iffendic, France, on Saturday, July 1.
Jonas Hector, right, celebrates with teammate Shkodran Mustafi after Germany defeated Chile 1-0 in the Confederations Cup final on Sunday, July 2.
Washington's Anthony Rendon, right, and Stephen Drew try to catch a foul ball during a Major League game in St. Louis on Saturday, July 1.
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, is flanked by Cuba's Yunier Perez and Slovakia's Jan Volko during a 100-meter race Wednesday, June 28, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Bolt won the race, holding off Perez by 0.03 seconds.
Wes Goosen scores a try for the Wellington Hurricanes during their match against the British and Irish Lions on Tuesday, June 27. The Lions have been touring New Zealand for the past month.
From left, triathletes Eneko Llanos, Jan Frodeno and Viktor Zyemtsev have some fun on the podium following an Ironman race in Klagenfurt, Austria, on Sunday, July 2.
German cyclist Marcel Kittel celebrates after winning the second stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 2.
Athletes warm up Wednesday, June 28, during USA Swimming's National Championships. The meet took place in Indianapolis.
St. Kilda's Josh Bruce, right, competes against Fremantle's Joel Hamling during an Australian Football League match on Sunday, July 2.
NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates after winning the Cup Series race at Daytona on Saturday, July 1. It is his second career win on NASCAR's top circuit.
Arizona's David Peralta playfully throws water from the dugout in Phoenix before the start of a game on Wednesday, June 28.
Lily Avila performs her rhythmic club routine at the USA Gymnastics Championships on Friday, June 30.
Andy Murray stretches for a return during his first-round match at Wimbledon on Monday, July 3. Murray, the tournament's No. 1 seed and defending champion, advanced in straight sets.
Belgian field-hockey player Stephanie Vanden Borre scores on Spain's Maria Ruiz during a penalty shootout Sunday, July 2, in Brussels, Belgium.
The Geelong Cats walk out for an Australian Football League match in Sydney on Saturday, July 1.
A little rain didn't stop this tennis fan from enjoying Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.
Players from the Western Bulldogs and the West Coast Eagles leap for a ball during an Australian Football League match in Melbourne on Saturday, July 1.
Kevin Pillar reaches second base safely during a Major League game in Toronto on Wednesday, June 28.
A bird flies over a tennis court in Eastbourne, England, where Johanna Konta was awaiting a serve on Thursday, June 29.
Russian triple jumper Artem Primak lands in the sand pit during a meet in Zhukovsky, Russia, on Sunday, July 2.
Mexican forward Oribe Peralta falls over as his shot is blocked by Portugal's Nelson Semedo on Sunday, July 2. Portugal won 2-1 to claim third place in the Confederations Cup.
Katie Ledecky swims the 800-meter freestyle during USA Swimming's National Championships on Tuesday, June 27. Ledecky, a five-time Olympic gold medalist and the world-record holder in the 800, won the race by nearly nine seconds.
