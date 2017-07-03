White House stays silent on anti-Semitic connection of Trump's anti-CNN video

Story highlights The Anti-Defamation League responded to President Donald Trump's tweeting the video

A senior White House official said Monday that it was not pulled from Reddit

(CNN) President Donald Trump's top aides are staying silent about the possible anti-Semitic, racist and anti-Muslim origins of a video the President tweeted Sunday, declining to answer a series of CNN questions about the video and its self-proclaimed originator.

A Reddit user who has posted anti-Semitic graphics in the past has taken credit for the video that shows Trump pummeling a man with a CNN logo as his head. The video, which superimposes the CNN logo over WWE's CEO Vince McMahon's face, is titled, "Trump takes down fake news." The Reddit user's previous anti-Semitic posts were published before the video Trump tweeted.

A senior White House official, in response to questions about the origins of the video, said Monday that it was not pulled from Reddit, an online message board site.

"The video was not pulled from Reddit," the official said, declining to answer other questions, including how the President was made aware of the video.

An analysis from the Anti-Defamation League said the video appears to have been first posted from Reddit user "Han-------Solo," whose name contains an obscenity. The user also took credit for the GIF on Sunday, posting online, "Holy s—!! I wake up and have my morning coffee and who retweets my s—post but the MAGA EMPORER himself!!! I am honored!!" MAGA is an acronym for the President's campaign slogan: Make America great again.

