US conducts Somalia airstrike targeting al-Shabab

(CNN) The US conducted a targeted airstrike Sunday against a regional commander of the al-Shabab militant group, al Qaeda's affiliate in Somalia, according to two US defense officials.

The officials confirmed that this is the second airstrike to take place in Somalia since President Donald Trump granted military commanders in Africa Command new authorities to conduct airstrikes in support of African Union and Somali troops fighting al-Shabab.

The new authorities were bestowed in March.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon confirmed the strike on Monday.

"US forces conducted a kinetic strike operation against al-Shabab," US Army Maj. Audricia Harris told CNN.