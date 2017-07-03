Trump speaks to China, Japan leaders over growing North Korea threat

Story highlights Trump agreed with Abe and Xi to work towards a denuclearized North Korea

Speaking in Seoul, Obama described North Korea as a "hard problem"

(CNN) US President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Sunday night over the threat from North Korea's nuclear program.

The phone calls came just two days after Trump declared US patience with North Korea was "over."

"The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed. And, frankly, that patience is over," Trump said at the time.

Speaking to President Xi, the White House said Trump raised the growing threat of North Korea's nuclear and ballistic arsenals.

"Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula," the White House said in a readout of the phone call.