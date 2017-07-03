Trump plans to focus on Syria, Ukraine in Putin meeting

Washington (CNN) President Trump plans to focus heavily on disputes in Syria and Ukraine, two urgent challenges for the White House, during his meeting this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to administration officials.

A formal outline for the meeting hasn't yet emerged, and Trump's advisers are looking for him to drive the topics of the sit-down, a top administration official said last week.

There is little expectation among Trump's national security team that the President will bring up Russia's meddling in last year's presidential election during the meeting, according to administration officials and another person close to the White House.

Instead, he's likely to engage Putin in a conversation about Russia's support for Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and the increasingly tense military situation in the civil-war-torn nation. Trump is also likely to raise Russia's actions in Ukraine, though Syria is at the top of his agenda, according to administration officials.

The meeting also will provide the two men an opportunity to size each other up in person for the first time, an interpersonal dynamic that officials said was likely to determine the direction of the session.

