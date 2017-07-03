Obama touts Paris accord despite 'temporary absence of US leadership'

Story highlights Trump said last month he was open to renegotiating aspects of the agreement

"The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed," Trump said

(CNN) Former President Barack Obama championed global leaders' commitment to the Paris Agreement Monday despite the US' withdrawal from the accord.

"The Paris agreement, even with the temporary absence of US leadership, will still be a critical factor in helping our children solve the enormous challenge in civilization," Obama said at a Seoul conference organized by South Korea's Chosun Ilbo media group.

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement in June was criticized by some as shifting leadership of global efforts to limit climate change to Asia. Trump said last month he was open to renegotiating aspects of the agreement -- which was inked under his Democratic predecessor and which all nations except two have signed onto.

In his speech, Obama highlighted the role China plays in allowing North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's regime to continue.

"China is the one country North Korea does depend on to some extent and the elites depend on to access foreign currency, basic supplies that are important to the regime," the former president said.

Read More