Story highlights More than 60% of Americans either don't have very much trust or any trust in Trump

Only 6% of Americans have a great deal of trust in the Congress

(CNN) The majority of Americans -- seven in 10 -- say the level of civility in Washington has declined since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds.

More than eight in 10 Democrats say the civility of discourse has gotten worse since Trump's election, and 65% of Republicans say civility between their party and the Democrats has declined during the same time period.

Seventy percent of independents share the same view.

Trump was criticized Sunday for tweeting a 28-second video of a past WWE broadcast, which was edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face.

A short time later, the official @POTUS account retweeted Trump's tweet to its 19 million followers, making it one of the President's most-shared and most-retweeted posts ever.

Read More