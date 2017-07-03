Story highlights Kobach's office blasted the group filing the complaint

He is running for governor of Kansas and serves on Trump's election integrity commission

Washington (CNN) A legal group filed a complaint Monday against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the vice chair of President Donald Trump's election integrity commission, questioning whether he violated federal law by highlighting his role on the commission in his campaign for Kansas governor in the 2018 election.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law called on the Justice Department to investigate whether Kobach violated the Hatch Act, a 1939 law intended to keep federal employees from directly supporting candidates, accusing him of using his role on the presidential commission to promote his campaign and solicit contributions.

In its complaint, the legal group outlined several occasions in which it accused Kobach of improperly promoting his role on the commission to bolster his gubernatorial candidacy through social media accounts attributed to his campaign and through his campaign website, in addition to remarks he has made that the group says blurred the line between federal government worker and political candidate.

In response to a query from CNN, Kobach's Kansas office blasted the legal group.

"We are certain that no Hatch Act violations have occurred," said his spokeswoman, Samantha Poetter. "This is nothing but a bunch of liberal lawyers trying to create a story."

Read More