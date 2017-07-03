Story highlights DHS has called for robust changes to airport security

Laptops have been banned from the cabins of some US-bound flights

Washington (CNN) An aggressive deadline to put new enhanced aviation security measures in place is causing concern for airlines that have international flights with direct service to the United States.

Failure to meet the new Department of Homeland Security mandated standards within the US government's timeline threatens to trigger a laptop ban or even a suspension in direct flights from certain international destinations.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly laid out the new measures as a way to thwart terrorist attempts to blow up commercial passenger planes.

"It is time to raise the global baseline of aviation security," Kelly said, adding that terrorist organizations "still see aviation as the crown jewel target in their world."

The department has called for significant additions to security efforts at airports over a short period of time, according to a trade organization memo obtained by CNN. The International Air Transport Association memo to its member airlines said that soon, "each location will be required to have explosive trace detection (etd) technology in place at the central search and/or boarding gate applied in a continuous and random manner."

