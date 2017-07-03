Downing Street 'not aware' of any snap Trump visit

London (CNN) Downing Street has said it is "not aware" of any plans for US President Donald Trump to visit the UK in the next few weeks, after British media reported that he would visit Scotland following the G20 Summit in Germany next weekend.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May told CNN: "...our position remains the same, that an invitation was extended and accepted. Dates will be set in due course."

Reports in the British media claimed that President Trump would visit Turnberry, his golf course in Scotland, before traveling to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to celebrate Bastille Day on July 14.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump's state visit invitation, which would typically include a meeting with the Queen, was extended by the Prime Minister days after his inauguration in January.

