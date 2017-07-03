Story highlights Rep. Dave Brat is pictured smiling with a constituent holding the sign

The congressman says he took down the Instagram post because it was 'misinterpreted'

Washington (CNN) Virginia Rep. Dave Brat has deleted a photo from his Instagram account that pictured the Republican congressman smiling with a constituent holding a sign that read "Hillary for U.S. Ambassador to Libya."

"Sign says it all," the since-deleted post was captioned.

The sign appeared to be mocking the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and suggesting that she herself be put in danger now.

Clinton was serving secretary of state during the 2012 attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya. US ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were killed in the assault. Clinton has faced significant criticism from Republicans who accused her of being personally responsible for security lapses in Benghazi.

A Clinton spokesman did not immediately return a CNN request for comment Monday night. Brat's office also didn't immediately return a request for comment.

