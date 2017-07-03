Story highlights Sen. Claire McCaskill won reelection to the Senate in 2012 against challenger Todd Akin

Her Missouri seat is seen as among the most vulnerable for incumbent Democrats in 2018

(CNN) A top Republican recruit announced Monday she wouldn't challenge Sen. Claire McCaskill for her Senate seat in 2018, sparing the Missouri Democrat a potentially stiff challenge in the high-stakes midterm elections next year.

Rep. Ann Wagner said that she would instead run for reelection to the House of Representatives in a statement to the Washington Examiner on Monday. Wagner's office confirmed to CNN that she would not run for the Senate seat.

"Those who know me well know I put my family and my community first," she told the Examiner. "While I am grateful for the incredible support and encouragement I have received from across Missouri to run for United States Senate, I am announcing today my intention to run for re-election to the United States House of Representatives in 2018."

She added, "The 2nd District is my home. It's where I grew up, went to school, have worked and volunteered, raised my kids, and attend church every week -- there is no greater honor than representing a place and people that I love."

CNN has reached out to McCaskill's office for comment and have not yet received a response.