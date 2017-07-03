Story highlights Christie is willing to sign the Democrats' budget proposal, Murray said

Speaker Vincent Prieto is the only remaining holdout, according to Murray

(CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's spokesman pushed back against criticism of the governor for lounging on the beach Sunday while state parks were closed because of a government shutdown, saying Monday that the blame for the budget impasse lies with the Democratic speaker of the state's General Assembly.

"The governor cannot open up government until he has a spending plan," Brian Murray told CNN's Brianna Keilar. "He has provided one. The Democrats have provided another. He is willing to sign that one. Most Democrats are on board. Only the speaker of the assembly is holding it up."

The Garden State shut down Friday night after the state legislature failed to pass a budget by the July 1 deadline, furloughing an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 state workers and forcing the temporary closure of all 40 state parks, beaches, recreational areas, and historic sites for the July 4 holiday.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on July 2.

Christie came under fire Monday after local media sources released photos of the Christie family on a deserted beach outside the governor's residence on Island Beach State Park. Christie's own Republican lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno, questioned the governor's decision.

"If I were governor, I sure wouldn't be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn't have access to state beaches. It's beyond words," said Guadagno, who is the Republican nominee running to succeed Christie in the election later this year, in a Facebook post Monday.