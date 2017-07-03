Is the Christie sunbathing story the craziest thing in the state's crazy political history?

(CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's decision to sunbathe on a beach he closed is dominating the national news on this day before the July 4 holiday. So, why did he do it? And what does it say about him -- and any political future he might have? I put those questions -- and a few more! -- to NJ.com political reporter Matt Arco, who's seen his fair share of crazy stories in the Garden State. Our conversation, conducted via email and lightly edited for flow, is below.

Cillizza: Christie announced a week ago he was planning to spend the July 4 weekend at the beach. Why? And was there ANY sense it would become such a giant deal?

Arco: The governor was asked in recent weeks about his July 4 plans and said he would be at the governor's beach house with his family at Island State Park. In addition to getting the family together for the holiday, they were celebrating their oldest son's birthday. As the likelihood of a shutdown became more apparent, Christie was asked if he was changing his plans or if he planned to go to the park, which is one of only two shore spots along the coast that are state parks and thus would be closed to the public. Christie said he wouldn't change his plans. The event was to celebrate Andrew Christie's birthday and get the family together.

A giant deal? No. But controversial? Yes. Christie's popularity in the state is at a historic low. There's an impasse between him and a top Democrat in the Assembly that's preventing the Legislature from sending Christie a state budget. New Jerseyans don't know who Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto is, but they do know Chris Christie. Christie knew he was going to take the brunt of the blame for the shutdown, but he doesn't have to run again.

The governor was getting criticism from some lawmakers over the weekend for heading to the shore after working the day in Trenton. But putting a picture to the story? Things exploded.

