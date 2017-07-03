Chris Christie's sunbathing pics clinch it: He's stopped caring

(CNN) On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ordered the beaches across the Garden State closed -- a reaction to the ongoing budget impasse in the state's legislature .

There are so many to choose from, but I personally think this is the most devastating of @AndyMills_NJ 's Christie photos. pic.twitter.com/AAEyJbgzEj

But, wait! It gets worse! Way worse!

Turns out that after those photos were taken on Sunday, Christie took the state helicopter to Trenton for a press conference. At it, he was asked about staying at the beach while the beaches were shut down. "I didn't get any sun today," Christie responded.

When shown the pictures, a Christie spokesman -- in what will be fast-tracked into the spin Hall of Fame -- responded: "He did not get any sun. He had a baseball hat on."

The "hat" defense! Epic. Absolutely epic.

What the episode shows that Christie has moved beyond caring what the people he was elected to represent think about him.

Consider Christie's life since Feb. 10, 2016, when he dropped out of the presidential race following a disappointing showing in the New Hampshire primary.

Meanwhile, back in New Jersey, Christie's approval numbers took a massive hit -- partly because of his ties to Trump and partly due to the fact that he wasn't in the state all that much.

By mid-June, a Quinnipiac University poll put Christie's approval rating at just 15%, the worst approval rating for any governor in any state poll ever conducted by Quinnipiac. Eighty-one percent of New Jersey voters disapproved of the job Christie was doing.

That same poll cast Christie's lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno, as a major underdog to keep the governor's mansion in Republican hands this fall -- largely due to the incumbent's unpopularity. A majority (54%) of voters said Guadagno's ties to Christie have a negative impact on their views of her.

And now, Christie on the beach. And telling reporters he didn't get any sun. And the pictures. And his spokesman's "hat" spin.

What explains it? Either Christie is actively working to destroy any political future he might have or he has simply stopped caring.

The latter option is more plausible. Christie is term-limited out of office early next year. He has zero interest in running for the US Senate and couldn't get elected to one of those seats even if he did want to wind up in the world's greatest deliberative body.

Christie's only option is to be a second-wave Trump administration appointee; he is regularly rumored as a chief of staff possibility if and when Reince Priebus leaves or is ushered out.

And, if there's anyone out there who l-o-v-e-s Christie sunbathing while the beaches are shut down, it's Trump. The President digs anyone who thumbs his nose at convention. If you can feud with the press too, well, that's a double bonus in the eyes of Trump.

When you see Christie on the beach then, you see a man who has stopped caring. He knows he is done as a politician in New Jersey -- and that his only possible future rests in the hands of a man who has built a political career on flouting convention.