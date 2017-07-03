Chris Christie: A tale of two beaches

Story highlights That one of Christie's final big headlines in the job would put him on the Jersey Shore is poetic

Christie's popularity bled away slowly, then seemingly all at once

(CNN) It was the best of times and then, just a few years later, it was the worst of times.

In early 2011, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie seemed like as good a bet as any to take on President Barack Obama and win back the White House for Republicans in 2012. Pundits and donors asked, sometimes begged him to run. Now, a little more than four years on, they simply want him to leave -- quietly.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on July 2.

But that was always an unlikely proposition. The bluster and disdain for political niceties that launched Christie's political career are firmly in place, just fueling a reverse trajectory. When NJ Advance Media released bird's eye images on Sunday of Christie and family lounging on an empty beach -- one of many closed to the public during this holiday weekend as part of a state government shutdown -- the blowback was swift, derisive and, perhaps worst of all for a governor with such an acid tongue, mocking.

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in the coming November election, criticized her boss on Twitter and Facebook Monday morning.

"If I were governor," she wrote ( a recent poll suggests that's a long shot, thanks in large part to Christie), "I sure wouldn't be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn't have access to state beaches. It's beyond words."