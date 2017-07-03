Obeidallah: Trump wrestling beatdown video is no joke

Story highlights President Trump tweeted a doctored video showing him beating a man with a CNN logo superimposed on his face

Dean Obeidallah: Not funny. The President's "joke" attacks on press could be dangerous incitement to violence against media

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) I'm a comedian. I know jokes. President Donald Trump's tweet of a doctored video was no joke. It was dangerously irresponsible. In the video -- defended by Trump's supporters as just good fun -- The President of the United States can be seen punching a person with a label digitally superimposed over his face that reads "CNN."

The video Trump shared was taken from a 2007 WWE wrestling matc h in which he was part of a scripted comedic "fight." There, Trump the reality show host pretended to body slam WWE promoter Vince McMahon.

Trump defenders saying this video was just a joke are missing something: context matters. In 2007, that WWE video was fine; Trump was a private citizen/reality show host putting on an act and everyone involved was in on the joke.

But now he's President of the United States of America -- a man with enormous sway. That's why the image of him in the doctored video body slamming and repeatedly punching a person in the face who represents a media outlet he has been railing against is so dangerous -- particularly as he has been methodically ratcheting up his attacks on the press.

Recall that during the campaign, Trump slammed the media as "dishonest" and "fake."