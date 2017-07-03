Story highlights Chris Christie photographed at beach even as he ordered NJ beaches closed due to budget impasse

Errol Louis: Before laughing at Christie's debacle, other political leaders stymied by pensions, opioids and more should look in the mirror and ask: could I be next?

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) It's hard to imagine worse optics than the scene Chris Christie painted for the July Fourth holiday weekend.

But other politicians shouldn't be so quick to dismiss Christie's woes as a personal catastrophe: in many ways, the dysfunction gripping New Jersey reflects a bundle of national and political problems that extend far beyond the Garden State.

Still, it didn't help that when asked about it, the governor flat-out lied: "I didn't get any sun," he said, adding dishonesty to dysfunction.