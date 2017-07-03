Story highlights Pope hopes Charlie Gard's parents' desires "will be respected," statement says

Donald Trump offers unspecified support in tweet

London (CNN) The fate of Charlie Gard, a terminally ill infant, has come to the attention of two of the most powerful people on the planet: Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump.

Last week, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that a hospital can discontinue life support to the baby, who has a rare genetic disease. His doctors wish to take him off life support, but his parents disagree. Charlie's parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, wanted the hospital to release Charlie into their custody so they can take him to the United States for an experimental treatment.

On Sunday, Pope Francis called for the parents of the baby, who is in a hospital in London, to be allowed to "accompany and treat their child until the end."

"The Holy Father is following with affection and emotion the situation of little Charlie Gard and expresses his closeness to his parents. He is praying for them, in the hope that their desire to accompany and care for their own child until the end will be respected," the director of the Holy See Press Office, Greg Burke, said in a statement Sunday.

On Monday, Trump tweeted his support for Charlie's parents as doctors in London prepare to turn off his life support.

