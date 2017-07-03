Story highlights Danielle Kang wins LPGA Championship

American, 24, clinches first ever senior title

Defending champion Brooke Henderson places second

(CNN) As she prepared to take the most important shot of her career, American golfer Danielle Kang thought of her father.

He had guided her as a young girl on the driving ranges of South Korea; he had stood beside her as she won the US Women's Amateur Championship in 2011.

The 24-year-old was a simple two-foot putt away from her first ever senior victory, but the anguish of losing him to cancer in 2013 came flooding back.

"When I was playing in the US Women's Amateur, my dad was right next to me," said Kang. "I had that utter confidence that no one could get in my way, and all week I felt like that.

"I don't know if he was next to me [today]; I'm pretty sure he was."

