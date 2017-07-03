Breaking News

Emmanuel Macron assassination plot foiled by French police

By Lindsay Isaac and James Masters, CNN

Updated 5:29 AM ET, Tue July 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Man charged in plot to assassinate Macron
Man charged in plot to assassinate Macron

    JUST WATCHED

    Man charged in plot to assassinate Macron

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Man charged in plot to assassinate Macron 00:48

(CNN)A man has been charged with plotting to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron on Bastille Day during US President Donald Trump's visit to France, a spokeswoman for the Paris Prosecutor's office said Monday.

Spokeswoman Agnès Thibault-Lecuivre told CNN a 23-year-old suspect had been arrested.
Investigators said the man planned to attack Macron on July 14, during a parade on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where President Trump is set to be a guest of honor, according to public service radio broadcaster France Info.
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed both houses of parliament at Versailles.
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed both houses of parliament at Versailles.
The suspect was arrested on Wednesday in the northwest Paris suburb of Argenteuil by anti-terror services, and was charged with "individual terrorist activity" on Saturday.
    Read: Macron to end France's state of emergency
    Read More
    A self-described far-right nationalist, the man told police he wanted to make a political statement by killing Macron, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.
    He also said he wanted to attack, "blacks, Arabs, Jews and homosexuals," according to police documents seen by BFMTV.
    Trump and Macron, friends or foes on Bastille Day?
    Trump and Macron, friends or foes on Bastille Day?
    Security forces were alerted by users of a video game site, after the suspect posted about allegedly wanting to buy a Kalashnikov-type weapon to commit an attack, BFMTV said.
    Police said it is too early in the investigation to say if the suspect is linked to a wider network, but he was convicted of terror related activity in 2016, according to France Info.
    Last year, 86 people were killed in a truck attack during Bastille Day festivities in Nice, France.
    On Monday, Macron said he would lift the state of emergency imposed upon the country since November 2015 later this year.