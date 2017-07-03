(CNN) A man has been charged with plotting to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron on Bastille Day during US President Donald Trump's visit to France, a spokeswoman for the Paris Prosecutor's office said Monday.

Spokeswoman Agnès Thibault-Lecuivre told CNN a 23-year-old suspect had been arrested.

Investigators said the man planned to attack Macron on July 14, during an parade on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where President Trump is set to be a guest of honor, according to public service radio broadcaster, France Info.

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed both houses of parliament at Versailles.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday in the north-west Paris suburb of Argenteuil by anti-terror services, and was charged with "individual terrorist activity" on Saturday.