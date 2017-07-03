Germany: Fatal bus crash in Bavaria

Berlin (CNN) A number of people have been killed in a bus crash in Bavaria, the German government confirmed Monday.

Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for the German government, said Chancellor Angela Merkel had expressed her great dismay at the incident.

The collision occurred at 7 a.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) on the A9 road from the east of the country toward Nuremberg.

Fire fighters and emergency services can be seen at the motorway A9 near Münchberg, Germany.

Earlier Monday, police said 17 people were missing after the bus, which was carrying 46 people at the time, collided with a truck and then burst into flames.

Police also said that 31 people were seriously injured in the crash which took place near Münchberg, Bavaria.