(CNN) Passengers traveling through London's Gatwick Airport were hit with delays and diversions Sunday night after a drone caused a security incident.

The airport closed its runway for almost a quarter of an hour over reports of a drone in the vicinity.

"Unconfirmed reports of a drone sighting led to runway suspension for a total of 14 mins. Operations fully resumed and police investigating," the airport wrote on its official Twitter account.

The knock-on effect of a brief shutdown at the UK's second largest airport caused four easyJet flights to be rerouted.

"Once refueled three flights continued onto London Gatwick and easyJet made arrangements onto London Gatwick for as many passengers as possible on flight EZY8832 from Bodrum that diverted to London Southend. All other passengers were advised to make their own arrangements which easyJet will reimburse them for," the airline said in a statement.