Rumer Willis celebrates sobriety

(CNN) Rumer Willis has reason to celebrate.

The Season 20 "Dancing With the Stars" champ announced on Instagram over the weekend that she is six months sober.

"I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself," she wrote.

Willis is the eldest daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

"It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life," Willis added. "Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself."

