Maria Menounos recovering from brain tumor surgery

Her mother has stage 4 brain cancer

(CNN) Maria Menounos is stepping down as co-anchor of E! News in the wake of surgery to remove a brain tumor, the network said Monday.

The annoucement came the same day Menounos revealed in a People magazine cover story that she recently underwent surgery for a golf ball-size meningioma brain tumor.

Menounos' surgeon was able to remove almost 100% of the tumor, which was benign, during a complicated seven-hour surgery, she told the publication.

"He said there's a six to seven percent chance that we'll see it come back," said Menounos, who is recovering at home. "But I'll take those odds any day."

.@MariaMenounos Reveals She Was Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor — While Her Mom Is Fighting Stage 4 Brain Cancer https://t.co/D8jsWhyePX pic.twitter.com/6ImppdaPVC — People Magazine (@people) July 3, 2017

Menounos, 39, joined E! in 2014 and began co-hosting its news program the following year.

