Adele fans #SingForAdele

(CNN) The love for Adele is such that when she can't sing, her fans will step up to sub for her.

The #SingForAdele campaign began after the singer broke the news she would be unable to perform the final two concerts of her world tour.

"On medical advice, I simply am unable to perform over the weekend," the singer posted on social media Friday. "To say I'm heartbroken would be a complete understatement."

But while damaged vocal cords kept the Grammy winner from "Rolling in the Deep" at her scheduled Wembley Stadium gigs in the U.K., fans gathered there anyway as part of the #SingForAdele campaign, which went viral.

"Guys! Adele can't sing for us but we can sing for her," said a note which made the rounds on social media and encouraged fans to meet up at Wembley. "We will be walking around and singing her set list, or whatever song you will want to sing for her."