Museum of Failure: What can we learn from history's worst designs?

By Oscar Holland, CNN

Updated 9:10 PM ET, Mon July 3, 2017

First released in 1989, &quot;Trump: The Game,&quot; was a monopoly-style board game in which players buy and sell property. The board game sold 800,000 copies -- short of the manufacturer&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://articles.latimes.com/2004/jul/20/business/fi-trump20&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hopes for sales&lt;/a&gt; of 2 million units. According to the Museum of Failure&#39;s founder Dr. Samuel West, its problem stemmed from its design. &quot;It was too complex, and no one could understand the instruction manual,&quot; he said.
Trump: The GameFirst released in 1989, "Trump: The Game," was a monopoly-style board game in which players buy and sell property. The board game sold 800,000 copies -- short of the manufacturer's hopes for sales of 2 million units. According to the Museum of Failure's founder Dr. Samuel West, its problem stemmed from its design. "It was too complex, and no one could understand the instruction manual," he said.
Released (and discontinued) in 1999, Rejuvenique was an electrified mask that its makers claimed could tone facial muscles. The nightmarish beauty product was endorsed by &quot;Dynasty&quot; actress Linda Evans, and was meant to be worn for 15 minutes at a time. &quot;(It) feels like a thousand ants are biting my face,&quot; says one review quoted on a display at the Museum of Failure.
Rejuvenique maskReleased (and discontinued) in 1999, Rejuvenique was an electrified mask that its makers claimed could tone facial muscles. The nightmarish beauty product was endorsed by "Dynasty" actress Linda Evans, and was meant to be worn for 15 minutes at a time. "(It) feels like a thousand ants are biting my face," says one review quoted on a display at the Museum of Failure.
Dr. Samuel West is the founder and curator of Sweden&#39;s Museum of Failure. A clinical and organizational psychologist, West (pictured here with Heinz&#39;s green ketchup and Iridium, a late 90s satellite phone) wants to erode the stigma around discussing failure.
Founder Samuel WestDr. Samuel West is the founder and curator of Sweden's Museum of Failure. A clinical and organizational psychologist, West (pictured here with Heinz's green ketchup and Iridium, a late 90s satellite phone) wants to erode the stigma around discussing failure.
In the 1990s, Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson tried to exploit its brand image by launching a range of new lifestyle products -- including cologne. The fragrances alienated fans of the brand&#39;s macho image, and the range was ultimately discontinued.
Harley-Davidson cologneIn the 1990s, Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson tried to exploit its brand image by launching a range of new lifestyle products -- including cologne. The fragrances alienated fans of the brand's macho image, and the range was ultimately discontinued.
Apple may be on a winning streak, but its &quot;personal digital assistant&quot; Apple Newton has made it into the Museum of Failure. Launched in 1993, the device&#39;s handwriting recognition function failed to live up to expectations. It was also criticized for its high price tag. Steve Jobs canceled the platform in 1998. &quot;By shutting it down, I freed up some good engineers who could work on new mobile devices,&quot; Jobs would later say. &quot;And eventually we got it right when we moved on to iPhones and the iPad.&quot;
Apple NewtonApple may be on a winning streak, but its "personal digital assistant" Apple Newton has made it into the Museum of Failure. Launched in 1993, the device's handwriting recognition function failed to live up to expectations. It was also criticized for its high price tag. Steve Jobs canceled the platform in 1998. "By shutting it down, I freed up some good engineers who could work on new mobile devices," Jobs would later say. "And eventually we got it right when we moved on to iPhones and the iPad."
The inclusion of this Kodak camera highlights the museum&#39;s broad definition of the word &quot;failure.&quot; One of the world&#39;s first digital cameras, the DC40 was a commercial success. But according to the museum&#39;s founder Dr. Samuel West, the camera helped spearhead a technological revolution that would lead to Kodak&#39;s bankruptcy. &quot;Kodak insisted on using a business model that made money when people develop or print their images,&quot; he said. &quot;Then in 2012 they went bankrupt because no one prints their photos anymore. They were ahead of everybody, but they were rigid in their business model.&quot;
Kodak DC40The inclusion of this Kodak camera highlights the museum's broad definition of the word "failure." One of the world's first digital cameras, the DC40 was a commercial success. But according to the museum's founder Dr. Samuel West, the camera helped spearhead a technological revolution that would lead to Kodak's bankruptcy. "Kodak insisted on using a business model that made money when people develop or print their images," he said. "Then in 2012 they went bankrupt because no one prints their photos anymore. They were ahead of everybody, but they were rigid in their business model."
This cardboard model represents London&#39;s Millennium Dome. Opened on January 1, 2000, the Dome was slammed for its spiraling costs and unoriginal museum exhibitions. Considered an &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/politics/650948.stm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;embarrassment&lt;/a&gt; for Tony Blair&#39;s government, the building was subsequently sold into private hands.
Millennium DomeThis cardboard model represents London's Millennium Dome. Opened on January 1, 2000, the Dome was slammed for its spiraling costs and unoriginal museum exhibitions. Considered an embarrassment for Tony Blair's government, the building was subsequently sold into private hands.
A precursor to internet-enabled computers, TeleGuide offered a range of information services and a simple form of email. Although 10,000 of these terminals were distributed to Swedish homes, the country&#39;s state telecoms provider was unable to strike a deal with the world&#39;s computer giants, rendering the device largely obsolete.
TeleguideA precursor to internet-enabled computers, TeleGuide offered a range of information services and a simple form of email. Although 10,000 of these terminals were distributed to Swedish homes, the country's state telecoms provider was unable to strike a deal with the world's computer giants, rendering the device largely obsolete.
Orbitz was a short-lived soft drink containing small edible balls. The unusual texture and experimental flavor combinations resulted in disappointing sales. The drink disappeared in 1997 after less than a year on the market.
OrbitzOrbitz was a short-lived soft drink containing small edible balls. The unusual texture and experimental flavor combinations resulted in disappointing sales. The drink disappeared in 1997 after less than a year on the market.
Coca-Cola BlāK was the drink manufacturer&#39;s ill-judged attempt to capitalize on the mid-2000s coffee boom. Launched in the US and in Europe, the coffee-flavored soft drink was discontinued in 2008 after two years.
Coca-Cola BlāKCoca-Cola BlāK was the drink manufacturer's ill-judged attempt to capitalize on the mid-2000s coffee boom. Launched in the US and in Europe, the coffee-flavored soft drink was discontinued in 2008 after two years.
The Museum of Failure, in the Swedish town of Helsingborg, features around 80 examples of failed products, businesses and ideas. Its collection highlights forgotten technology, ill-conceived food products and other discontinued consumer goods. The museum also considers the effects of failed marketing and failed engineering, such as the Titanic.
Ship HappensThe Museum of Failure, in the Swedish town of Helsingborg, features around 80 examples of failed products, businesses and ideas. Its collection highlights forgotten technology, ill-conceived food products and other discontinued consumer goods. The museum also considers the effects of failed marketing and failed engineering, such as the Titanic.
Believing that consumers wanted a sweeter version of its original drink, Coca-Cola launched New Coke (or, as it was officially renamed, Coke II) in 1985. But consumers preferred the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.coca-colacompany.com/stories/coke-lore-new-coke&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;original recipe&lt;/a&gt; -- which was soon brought back and re-named as Coca-Cola Classic.
Coke IIBelieving that consumers wanted a sweeter version of its original drink, Coca-Cola launched New Coke (or, as it was officially renamed, Coke II) in 1985. But consumers preferred the original recipe -- which was soon brought back and re-named as Coca-Cola Classic.
TwitterPeek was a $200 handheld device that offered access to Twitter -- and only Twitter. Smartphones were already on the market at the time, which made the decision to launch a standalone handheld device even more baffling.
TwitterPeekTwitterPeek was a $200 handheld device that offered access to Twitter -- and only Twitter. Smartphones were already on the market at the time, which made the decision to launch a standalone handheld device even more baffling.
(CNN)History may be written by the victors, but we ignore the losers at our peril. At least, that's what Sweden's Museum of Failure will have us believe.

Displaying around 80 examples of failed products, businesses and ideas -- from Coca Cola's ill-fated "Coke II" to the infamous Sony Betamax -- the newly opened museum celebrates modern history's most notorious flops.
But as well as exhibiting long-forgotten failures (remember MiniDiscs?), founder Dr. Samuel West is on a mission to help us learn from our mistakes. West, a clinical and organizational psychologist who set up the museum after growing "fed up of success stories," says understanding bad design can be more valuable than emulating good design.
    "As a society, we glorify success and demonize failure," he said over the phone. "Or we only talk about failures if they later led to success. But most of them don't. They just end as failures -- period.
    "But they're a fantastic opportunity to learn."

    Forgetting the user

    Located in the Swedish town of Helsingborg, the Museum of Failure launched with a collection including Nintendo's mid-90s attempt at VR, the Virtual Boy, and TwitterPeek, a $200 handheld device that offered access to Twitter -- and only Twitter.
    In addition to consumer technology, the museum houses poorly-received cars as well as edible products, like Heinz's green ketchup. Displays are also dedicated to what the museum sees as poor examples of engineering (the Titanic) and planning (the Icelandic economic crisis).
    The collection even features Donald Trump's discontinued Monopoly-style board game, "Trump: The Game."
    "It was a badly-designed game," West explained. "It was too complex, and no one could understand the instruction manual.
    "It is also really boring. There's nothing fun about it. And Donald Trump's picture is on the money, the box and the game pieces -- even the dice have a big 'T' rather than a six."
    The most common deficiency among offending products is a lack of user-centric design, West said.
    "A large portion of the museum is dedicated to examples of great technology where (the designers) never stopped to ask, 'What the hell are people going to do with this?'" he said. "They didn't think about the usefulness for the end user. What are they going to do with the product? How does it add value their lives?"
    Such oversights are often underpinned by corporate greed, said Tom Godfrey, organizer of The Shonkys, an annual consumer awareness awards that highlight the year's worst products and services.
    "Companies' (blind) pursuit of profit is clearly an issue," he said.

    Understanding failure

    Rather than poking fun at bad design, West hopes that his museum can help erode the stigma of talking about mistakes.
    "We need to accept failure if we want any kind of progress," he said. "Organizations -- and we as individuals -- need to improve our ability to learn from it."
    One of the items on display -- Apple's "personal digital assistant," Apple Newton -- offers an example of how organizations can turn failure into success. Launched in 1993, the device's handwriting recognition function failed to live up to expectations and Steve Jobs canceled the platform in 1998. Twelve years later, the company released the hugely successful iPad.
    "By shutting it down, I freed up some good engineers who could work on new mobile devices," Jobs would later say. "And eventually we got it right when we moved on to iPhones and the iPad."
    The museum's sheer variety of items, many of which were acquired on eBay, strengthens West's belief that poorly-designed products have little in common with one another.
    Taking inspiration from a Leo Tolstoy quote ("Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way"), West has created a slogan for his museum: "All successful innovations are alike; all failed innovations fail in their own interesting and spectacular way."
    But understanding failure is, it would seem, an inexact science.
    For Henry Petroski, author of books like "Success through Failure: The Paradox of Design" and "To Engineer Is Human: The Role of Failure in Successful Design," it is actually good products that share the fewest traits.
    "Every successful endeavor is different -- it has different circumstances and different players," said Petroski, who is also professor of civil engineering at Duke University. "Failures are pretty definite indications of what not to do, or what can go wrong. They have very definitive lessons.
    "But when something succeeds it's less clear what the reasons are. Trying to replicate their success -- as many people have done -- is a very risky proposition."
    So it seems only right to ask West of his own greatest failure (aside from misspelling the word "museum" when buying his first domain name).
    "I'm really good at generating ideas and fun, interesting projects," he said. "But they end up dying because I don't find a way to make money from them."
    So, it is in the spirit of his museum, West has addressed his shortcomings by making a pop-up exhibition available for private hire. A traveling collection of failures will then visit Los Angeles, New York, Shanghai and Tokyo in 2018 and 2019.