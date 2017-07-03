North Korea fires missile into waters off Japan

Story highlights Missile thought to have landed within 200 miles of Japan's coast

Test comes after Trump phoned leaders of China and Japan

(CNN) North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile Tuesday from North Pyong'an Province that flew into waters east of the Korean Peninsula, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The projectile may have landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends 200 nautical miles from its coastline, Takahiro Hirano, Public Affairs Officer from Japan's Ministry of Defense told CNN.

The launch comes amid signs that US President Donald Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress in curbing North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump reacted to the launch late Monday on Twitter. "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?" he asked, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"