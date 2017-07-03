Breaking News

North Korea fires missile into waters off Japan

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 9:34 PM ET, Mon July 3, 2017

(CNN)North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile Tuesday from North Pyong'an Province that flew into waters east of the Korean Peninsula, according to a press release from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The projectile may have landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends 200 nautical miles from its coastline, Takahiro Hirano, Public Affairs Officer from Japan's Ministry of Defense told CNN.
The launch comes just after US President Donald Trump spoke to the leaders of both China and Japan, two important regional actors in the ongoing standoff with Pyongyang over its nuclear ambitions.
The White House said that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including North Korea.
    This would be the eleventh missile test conducted by North Korea this year.
    CNN's Paula Hancocks in Seoul, Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo, Ben Westcott in Hong Kong and K.J. Kwon in Atlanta contributed to this report.