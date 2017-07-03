(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- DEVELOPING: A vehicle struck a group of pedestrians in Boston. Injuries of varying degrees have been reported. Two police sources say it is being treated as an accident.
-- The fate of Charlie Gard, a terminally ill infant, has come to the attention of two of the most powerful people on the planet: Pope Francis and President Donald Trump.
-- A man has been charged with plotting to assassinate the French President on Bastille Day, police said.
-- Illinois lawmakers are inching closer to addressing the state's budget crisis, but the plan is far from a done deal.
-- Just because it was the weekend leading up to a holiday doesn't mean there weren't developments for the GOP's plans to repeal and replace Obamacare. Listen to the "Daily DC" podcast to hear about all that's happening on the health care front this week.
-- Facing questions from the media at Wimbledon about her involvement in a fatal car accident, a tearful Venus Williams said what happened has been "devastating."
-- The United States conducted a targeted airstrike Sunday against a regional commander of the Al-Shabaab militant group, al Qaeda's affiliate in Somalia.
-- Females with concussions were more likely to have irregular periods, a study showed.