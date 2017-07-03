Story highlights President Uhuru Kenyatta recently inspected the $12 million Sigiri bridge

(CNN) It was an embarrassing collapse for Kenya's ruling party.

On June 26, just two weeks after an "inspection" by President Uhuru Kenyatta, a $12 million Chinese-built Sigiri bridge in Western Kenya collapsed before it was completed.

Built by the Chinese Overseas Construction and Engineering Company in Busia County, the bridge connects a region that has historically lacked government investment and development. Around a dozen people died on the river after a boat capsized while attempting to cross in 2014.

President Kenyatta's Jubileee Coalition has made infrastructure development a key pillar of its reelection strategy ahead of the coming presidential election.

Sigiri bridge will significantly reduce deaths and make it easier for the residents to access markets, schools and hospitals. pic.twitter.com/WDzAebmQQI — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) June 14, 2017

Upon completion, the bridge will transform the socio-ecomoic lives of the people in the area. pic.twitter.com/CS2RhWnC7l — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) June 14, 2017

Inspected the ongoing construction works of Sigiri Bridge in Budalangi, Busia County. pic.twitter.com/UxvjwLV337 — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) June 14, 2017

On June 14, he made a campaign stop at the Sigiri bridge construction site and spoke to crowds gathered along the river.

