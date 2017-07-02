Breaking News

The opulence of Versailles

Updated 11:05 AM ET, Sun July 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People dressed in period costumes walk across the courtyard at the Palace of Versailles.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
People dressed in period costumes walk across the courtyard at the Palace of Versailles.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
An aerial view shows Versailles and its gardens. Construction of the palace, a few miles west of Paris, began in 1661.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
An aerial view shows Versailles and its gardens. Construction of the palace, a few miles west of Paris, began in 1661.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
A red carpet set in the courtyard of Versailles.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
A red carpet set in the courtyard of Versailles.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
People dressed in period costumes learn dance moves in the Galerie des Glaces, or Hall of Mirrors, at Versailles.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
People dressed in period costumes learn dance moves in the Galerie des Glaces, or Hall of Mirrors, at Versailles.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
The Hall of Mirrors -- composed of 357 mirrors -- was painted by French artist Charles Le Brun (1619-1690).
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
The Hall of Mirrors -- composed of 357 mirrors -- was painted by French artist Charles Le Brun (1619-1690).
Hide Caption
5 of 15
A view of restored paintings decorating the Hall of Mirrors.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
A view of restored paintings decorating the Hall of Mirrors.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Louis XV&#39;s study at Versailles.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
Louis XV's study at Versailles.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
The Hall of the Queen&#39;s Guards.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
The Hall of the Queen's Guards.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
The bedroom of Madame Victoire. This room is part of the newly restored and refurnished apartments of Mesdames, as Louis XV&#39;s daughters were known. They were reopened in April 2013.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
The bedroom of Madame Victoire. This room is part of the newly restored and refurnished apartments of Mesdames, as Louis XV's daughters were known. They were reopened in April 2013.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
The royal gate at Versailles.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
The royal gate at Versailles.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
The parc de l&#39;Orangerie.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
The parc de l'Orangerie.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
A fountain and waterfall feature was part of the backdrop for the Chanel 2012/13 Cruise Collection show at Versailles.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
A fountain and waterfall feature was part of the backdrop for the Chanel 2012/13 Cruise Collection show at Versailles.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
The interior of the Opera Royal de Versailles.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
The interior of the Opera Royal de Versailles.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Versailles seen reflected in a pool at sunset.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
Versailles seen reflected in a pool at sunset.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Fireworks light the sky in front of the Grand Canal during the Night Fountains show in the palace gardens.
Photos: The opulence of Versailles
Fireworks light the sky in front of the Grand Canal during the Night Fountains show in the palace gardens.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01_Palace of Versailles02_Palace of Versailles03_Palace of Versailles04_Palace of Versailles05_Palace of Versailles06_Palace of Versailles07_Palace of Versailles RESTRICTED08_Palace of Versailles RESTRICTED09_Palace of Versailles10_Palace of Versailles11_Palace of Versailles12_Palace of Versailles13_Palace of Versailles14_Palace of Versailles RESTRICTED15_Palace of Versailles