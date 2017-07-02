The opulence of Versailles
People dressed in period costumes walk across the courtyard at the Palace of Versailles.
An aerial view shows Versailles and its gardens. Construction of the palace, a few miles west of Paris, began in 1661.
A red carpet set in the courtyard of Versailles.
People dressed in period costumes learn dance moves in the Galerie des Glaces, or Hall of Mirrors, at Versailles.
The Hall of Mirrors -- composed of 357 mirrors -- was painted by French artist Charles Le Brun (1619-1690).
A view of restored paintings decorating the Hall of Mirrors.
Louis XV's study at Versailles.
The Hall of the Queen's Guards.
The bedroom of Madame Victoire. This room is part of the newly restored and refurnished apartments of Mesdames, as Louis XV's daughters were known. They were reopened in April 2013.
The royal gate at Versailles.
The parc de l'Orangerie.
A fountain and waterfall feature was part of the backdrop for the Chanel 2012/13 Cruise Collection show at Versailles.
The interior of the Opera Royal de Versailles.
Versailles seen reflected in a pool at sunset.
Fireworks light the sky in front of the Grand Canal during the Night Fountains show in the palace gardens.