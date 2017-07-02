Photos: The opulence of Versailles People dressed in period costumes walk across the courtyard at the Palace of Versailles. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles An aerial view shows Versailles and its gardens. Construction of the palace, a few miles west of Paris, began in 1661. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles A red carpet set in the courtyard of Versailles. Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles People dressed in period costumes learn dance moves in the Galerie des Glaces, or Hall of Mirrors, at Versailles. Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles The Hall of Mirrors -- composed of 357 mirrors -- was painted by French artist Charles Le Brun (1619-1690). Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles A view of restored paintings decorating the Hall of Mirrors. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles Louis XV's study at Versailles. Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles The Hall of the Queen's Guards. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles The bedroom of Madame Victoire. This room is part of the newly restored and refurnished apartments of Mesdames, as Louis XV's daughters were known. They were reopened in April 2013. Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles The royal gate at Versailles. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles The parc de l'Orangerie. Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles A fountain and waterfall feature was part of the backdrop for the Chanel 2012/13 Cruise Collection show at Versailles. Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles The interior of the Opera Royal de Versailles. Hide Caption 13 of 15

Photos: The opulence of Versailles Versailles seen reflected in a pool at sunset. Hide Caption 14 of 15