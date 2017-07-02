Story highlights Officers responding to an accident report found the victim shot in the head

Prosecutor: Killing was a "savage, senseless, brutal act"

(CNN) A man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman in a case of road rage is being held without bail on murder charges after turning himself in Sunday morning, authorities said.

Suspect David Desper

David Desper, 28, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and reckless endangerment, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said.

Police said he shot Bianca Nikol Roberson after he became angry as their vehicles were merging on the same lane of a highway Wednesday evening in West Goshen, Pennsylvania, just west of Philadelphia.

Bianca Nikol Roberson

"They jockeyed for position and he wasn't happy, so he pulled out a gun and shot Bianca in the head, killing her instantly," Hogan said.

Roberson's car drifted off and struck a tree, while the suspect's vehicle, a red pickup truck, "took off like a bat out of hell," Hogan said.

Read More