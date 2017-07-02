Breaking News

Road rage suspect turns himself in, faces murder charges

By Jay Croft, CNN

Updated 12:47 PM ET, Sun July 2, 2017

An 18-year-old woman was involved in an automobile collision in West Goshen, PA Wednesday and when investigators arrived at the scene, they discovered she had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to a press release from the West Goshen Township Police Department. Police say Bianca Nikol Roberson of West Chester, PA was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu when she collided with a red pick-up truck. The truck was last seen exiting a nearby highway after the accident, and police describe the driver as ìa white male, 30-40 years of age, blonde hair and a medium build,î according to the West Goshen press release. Roberson was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. West Goshen Police are reviewing surveillance video of the roadway and also released a still photograph of the two vehicles driving side-by-side on the roadway. Police are describing it as a road rage incident.

(CNN)A man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman in a case of road rage is being held without bail on murder charges after turning himself in Sunday morning, authorities said.

Suspect David Desper
David Desper, 28, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and reckless endangerment, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said.
Police said he shot Bianca Nikol Roberson after he became angry as their vehicles were merging on the same lane of a highway Wednesday evening in West Goshen, Pennsylvania, just west of Philadelphia.
    Bianca Nikol Roberson
    "They jockeyed for position and he wasn't happy, so he pulled out a gun and shot Bianca in the head, killing her instantly," Hogan said.
    Roberson's car drifted off and struck a tree, while the suspect's vehicle, a red pickup truck, "took off like a bat out of hell," Hogan said.
    Roberson was killed by a single round from a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun, Hogan said.
    Police found the gun in Desper's bedroom. He had bought in legally in November 2015 and had a permit for it, Hogan said.
    He called the killing a "savage, senseless and brutal act."
    Police used video footage from surveillance cameras to identify the truck and its owner. They urged the shooter to turn himself in over recent days.
    Desper did so through his attorney about 2 a.m. Sunday, Hogan said.
    Roberson recently graduated high school and had been shopping for new college clothes with her mother and grandmother before she was killed, family members said. They said she had planned to attend Jacksonville University in just a few weeks.