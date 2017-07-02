Long lines in Nevada as recreational marijuana goes on sale

Story highlights Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada

Adults 21 and over can possess up to an ounce

$600 fine for smoking in public

(CNN) Fireworks, long lines and even a wedding marked the start of recreational marijuana sales in Nevada.

At midnight Saturday, legal pot went on sale -- making Nevada the eighth state to allow the purchase of marijuana in dispensaries.

Nevada's law lets adults 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana. The law was approved by voters in November 2016.

Fireworks ring in the new law

