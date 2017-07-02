Story highlights Two people are listed in serious condition

Police say the shooting is not terrorism-related

(CNN) Underground rapper Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes, was arrested on an unrelated charge early Sunday -- one day after 28 people were injured when gunfire broke out at his performance in an Arkansas club.

US Marshal Cliff LaBarge initially had said Hampton was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon in connection with the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock.

LaBarge later clarified that statement to say that Hampton was arrested on an unrelated gun charge out of Forrest City, Arkansas.

Rapper Ricky Hampton, also known as Finesse2Tymes

Several agencies including US Marshals, FBI and ATF were involved in the arrest, which occurred outside of a nightclub in Birmingham, Alabama, said LaBarge.

It is unclear if the rapper will be extradited to Arkansas.

