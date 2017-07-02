Story highlights Epaillard credits nine-year-old horse for win

Holland's Smolders regains overall lead

St.Tropez Pirates win team competition

(CNN) French rider Julien Epaillard thanked his "crazy good" young horse after the pair won the Paris leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour for the world's top show jumpers.

Epaillard and his horse, French-bred stallion Usual Suspect D'auge, won a three-horse jump-off over eight fences in 40.67 seconds on the Champ de Mars, against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

"It's amazing, here in Paris, in this special place, it is just fantastic," Epaillard, 39, said in a televised interview after seeing a high-risk ride being rewarded with victory on home soil.

"My horse is only nine years old, this is his first five star show," said the Frenchman, who learnt to ride in his parents' equestrian center.

"He was crazy good. It's a big surprise for me and I am so happy today."

