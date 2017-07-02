Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao loses title to Australian underdog Jeff Horn

(CNN) Manny Pacquiao has lost his WBO Welterweight title to a relative unknown in a shock defeat for the Philippines boxing hero.

Australian underdog Jeff Horn dispatched "Pac man" in an unanimous 12-round decision Sunday in a match dubbed the "Battle of Brisbane."

"The Hornet," a 29-year-old former schoolteacher, was considered an uneven match for veteran Pacquiao, who is considered one of the world's greatest boxers.

Horn and Pacquiao clash in a fight dubbed the "Battle of Brisbane."

Suncorp Stadium, packed with 50,000 people, erupted in cheers as Horn was declared the winner on points: 117-111, 115-113, 115-113.

However, it wasn't long before social media shot back with allegations the judges got it wrong.

