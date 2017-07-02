Mitch McConnell's awfully delayed worst week in Washington

Story highlights The Kentucky Republican was adamant about the timing of the health care vote, right up until he wasn't

Then Trump took to Twitter

(CNN) If Mitch McConnell believed anything about the health care bill, it was that the Senate needed to vote on it before they left for a scheduled July 4 recess.

"Sources close to Mitch McConnell tell me the Majority Leader is dead serious about forcing a Senate vote on the Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill before the July 4 holiday."

"Some senators want to delay the vote but McConnell views that as delaying the inevitable. There are no mysteries about what the toughest disagreements are over — Medicaid funding and insurance market regulations."

McConnell's logic made sense. Everyone knew that this would be a tough vote; changing the entire health care system, even if people don't love the status quo, is extremely difficult. The political high-wire act wouldn't change with more time and, in fact, might be made worse as senators returned to their home states and heard from their constituents about what, if polling is to be believed , is a very unpopular bill.

Read More