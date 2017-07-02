Story highlights Women working in the White House make $20,995 less on average than their male colleagues

As of 2015, the federal government gender pay gap was 11 percent

(CNN)

Women working in the White House earn an average salary of 80 cents for every dollar paid to their male colleagues, a CNN analysis found.

That's a gender pay gap wider than the national average of 82 cents on the dollar, according to the Labor Department.

The average salary among men working in the White House was $105,404, according to an analysis of the White House's annual report to Congress , which was released Friday. For women, it was $84,409. That's $20,995 less on average.

The disparity is primarily due to more women filling lower-ranking jobs. Half the men working at the White House make $115,000 or more annually, while half the women $70,629 or less.

At $187,100, senior policy adviser Mark House is the top earning White House staffer. Among the 22 second highest paid employees, who make $179,700, only six are women.

Read More