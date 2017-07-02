US destroyer sails close to disputed island in the South China Sea

Story highlights US guided-missile destroyer sails by Triton Island

South China Sea island is also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam

(CNN) A US Navy destroyer on Sunday sailed within 12 miles of a disputed island in the South China Sea that is claimed by China, a US military official told CNN.

The US Navy conducted a "freedom of navigation exercise" around Triton Island in the Paracel archipelago, which is claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan.

As part of the exercise, the guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem came within 12 miles of Triton, sailing into what China claims to be its territorial waters. The US does not recognize Beijing's claim of sovereignty over the islands, which it has occupied and on which it has been building fortifications.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the exercise.

"Beijing has undertaken substantial upgrades of its military infrastructure in the Paracels," according to the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies' Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative.

