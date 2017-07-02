Trump to get China, Japan leaders on the phone

Story highlights Calls come after eventful week in Asian politics

North Korea looming large over relations among Asian powers

(CNN) US President Donald Trump will make back-to-back phone calls to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, the White House announced Saturday night.

Trump and Abe will speak at 8 p.m. ET. Trump's call with Xi will come 45 minutes later, according to a White House statement.

No information was provided as to what subjects the calls would cover, but they come after an eventful week in East Asia politics.

On Friday, Trump met in Washington with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and speaking alongside Moon at the White House declared that US patience with the North Korean regime "is over."

The remarks were the latest sign that Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress in curbing North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

