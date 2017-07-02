Story highlights Maine in a civil emergency state after the Legislature failed to sign a budget into law by June 30

New Jersey legislators also fail to pass a budget, leaving that state's government shut down

(CNN) Maine Gov. Paul LePage has declared a state of civil emergency in Maine in the absence of an approved biennial budget by the state Legislature.

All nonemergency government functions are shut down until further notice. State parks managed by the Bureau of Parks and Lands in the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will remain open.

The civil emergency state began July 1 after the Legislature failed to sign a budget into law by June 30, the last day of Maine's fiscal year.

LePage, a Republican, submitted his budget to the Legislature in January. Expecting a budget standoff, he signed an executive order Friday directing state departments and agencies to take necessary steps for a state government shutdown.

"This is not about today or tomorrow," LePage said in a statement. "This is about the future of Maine. The Maine people are taxed enough. I will not tax them anymore and in my budget overall taxes were decreased. Maine has plenty of revenue to fund state government without raising taxes."

