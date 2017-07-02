What China's Xi should learn from Hong Kong's protest march

Story highlights Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Hong Kong for three days last week

He was there to mark 20 years since Britain handed Hong Kong to Chinese rule

Antony Dapiran is a Hong Kong-based lawyer and the author of City of Protest: A Recent History of Dissent in Hong Kong, published by Penguin. The opinions expressed here are his own.

Hong Kong (CNN) China's President has traditionally visited Hong Kong only once every five years, swearing in the Chief Executive for a new five year term and then hastily making an exit before the traditional July 1 protest march.

For all the bluster about Beijing tightening its control over Hong Kong, President Xi Jinping's visit for the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British to Chinese rule was no exception.

In the mold of the traditional emperor's inspection tour, Xi's visit was highly choreographed. Foregoing any mingling with Hong Kongers in the streets, the most prominent stop on Xi's itinerary was pointedly a visit to inspect the troops of the People's Liberation Army garrison.

Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the Hong Kong garrison of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at their Shek Kong base in Hong Kong, on Friday, June 30, 2017. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison The parade was the largest since Hong Kong's handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison A total of 20 squadrons paraded in front of Xi, including land, sea, and air forces. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison The PLA normally keeps a low profile in Hong Kong, where its presence is still a sensitive subject. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison Around 6,000 troops are based in the city, with their headquarters in Admiralty, next to the Hong Kong government offices. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison According to a recent article in a highly respected Communist Party journal, the Hong Kong garrison has transformed from a "symbolic presence to a show of force." Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison A small crowd of onlookers were specially invited to the parade alongside Xi. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison Security at the event was tight, with reporters told not to bring pens, phone batteries, or umbrellas. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison On July 1, 2017, Hong Kong marks 20 years of Chinese rule at a ceremony overseen by Xi. Hide Caption 9 of 9

In a closely-watched speech, Xi stated that any attempts to challenge Beijing's authority over Hong Kong crossed a "red line" and was "absolutely impermissible." Given the tone of official Beijing rhetoric towards Hong Kong in recent years, this was not a surprise.

However, Xi's belief, stated in his speech, that "development" is "the golden key" to resolving the conflicts dividing Hong Kong society shows just how deeply Beijing misunderstands Hong Kong. Beijing seems to think that -- just like in the rest of China -- if only Hong Kong people were wealthier, they would be happier.

