What China's Xi should learn from Hong Kong's protest march

By Antony Dapiran

Updated 8:33 AM ET, Sun July 2, 2017

Story highlights

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Hong Kong for three days last week
  • He was there to mark 20 years since Britain handed Hong Kong to Chinese rule

Antony Dapiran is a Hong Kong-based lawyer and the author of City of Protest: A Recent History of Dissent in Hong Kong, published by Penguin. The opinions expressed here are his own.

Hong Kong (CNN)China's President has traditionally visited Hong Kong only once every five years, swearing in the Chief Executive for a new five year term and then hastily making an exit before the traditional July 1 protest march.

For all the bluster about Beijing tightening its control over Hong Kong, President Xi Jinping's visit for the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British to Chinese rule was no exception.
In the mold of the traditional emperor's inspection tour, Xi's visit was highly choreographed. Foregoing any mingling with Hong Kongers in the streets, the most prominent stop on Xi's itinerary was pointedly a visit to inspect the troops of the People's Liberation Army garrison.
    Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the Hong Kong garrison of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at their Shek Kong base in Hong Kong, on Friday, June 30, 2017.
    Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison
    Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the Hong Kong garrison of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at their Shek Kong base in Hong Kong, on Friday, June 30, 2017.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    The parade was the largest since Hong Kong's handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
    Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison
    The parade was the largest since Hong Kong's handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    A total of 20 squadrons paraded in front of Xi, including land, sea, and air forces.
    Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison
    A total of 20 squadrons paraded in front of Xi, including land, sea, and air forces.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    The PLA normally keeps a low profile in Hong Kong, where its presence is still a sensitive subject.
    Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison
    The PLA normally keeps a low profile in Hong Kong, where its presence is still a sensitive subject.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Around 6,000 troops are based in the city, with their headquarters in Admiralty, next to the Hong Kong government offices.
    Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison
    Around 6,000 troops are based in the city, with their headquarters in Admiralty, next to the Hong Kong government offices.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    According to a recent article in a highly respected Communist Party journal, the Hong Kong garrison has transformed from "symbolic presence to a show of force."
    Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison
    According to a recent article in a highly respected Communist Party journal, the Hong Kong garrison has transformed from a "symbolic presence to a show of force."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    A small crowd of onlookers were specially invited to the parade alongside Xi.
    Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison
    A small crowd of onlookers were specially invited to the parade alongside Xi.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Security at the event was tight, with reporters told not to bring pens, phone batteries, or umbrellas.
    Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison
    Security at the event was tight, with reporters told not to bring pens, phone batteries, or umbrellas.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    On July 1, 2017, Hong Kong marks 20 years of Chinese rule at a ceremony overseen by Xi.
    Photos: China's Xi parades at Hong Kong PLA garrison
    On July 1, 2017, Hong Kong marks 20 years of Chinese rule at a ceremony overseen by Xi.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    china xi jinping military parade hong kongxi-jinping-military-parade-0630-11xi-jinping-military-parade-0630-12xi-jinping-military-parade-0630-6xi-jinping-military-parade-0630-9xi-jinping-military-parade-0630-8xi-jinping-military-parade-0630-13xi-jinping-military-parade-0630-14xi-jinping-military-parade-0630-3
    In a closely-watched speech, Xi stated that any attempts to challenge Beijing's authority over Hong Kong crossed a "red line" and was "absolutely impermissible." Given the tone of official Beijing rhetoric towards Hong Kong in recent years, this was not a surprise.
    However, Xi's belief, stated in his speech, that "development" is "the golden key" to resolving the conflicts dividing Hong Kong society shows just how deeply Beijing misunderstands Hong Kong. Beijing seems to think that -- just like in the rest of China -- if only Hong Kong people were wealthier, they would be happier.
    Hong Kong handover: 20 years

    Xi's departure before the protest commenced enabled both Xi and the Hong Kong administration to save face and avoid the embarrassment of a Chinese leader being present in a Chinese city holding a massive anti-government demonstration. It is a pity, however, because if Xi had stuck around he would have learned more about Hong Kong than from the rest of his short tour.
    Authorities inaccurately reported that turnout was the lowest ever. The more reliable Hong Kong University Public Opinion Programme said the numbers were actually slightly higher than the past two years, although certainly lower than the huge numbers that marched in 2014 leading up to the Umbrella Movement protests.
    There are those who would nevertheless say that falling attendance shows the protest spirit of Hong Kong and its aspirations for democracy are fading. However, walking among the crowds on Saturday, that is not what I saw.
    What I saw -- what Xi would have seen if he had surreptitiously joined the parade, perhaps cunningly disguised as his own impersonator -- was a deeply engaged populace. That protesters still came in such numbers -- despite thunderstorms and stifling heat, despite official obstruction, despite rumors of a coercive police approach -- shows how committed Hong Kongers are to speaking out for causes they believe in.
    These causes go far beyond politics. The protest route was lined with street stands promoting causes such as government-funded dental care for disabled people; "Fixing Hong Kong", volunteers who repair poorly-maintained public housing; "Societas Linguistica Hongkongensis," promoting the Cantonese language; "Water For Free," discouraging bottled water; a group of residents from a remote district protesting a government decision to sell their local shopping mall; and a group supporting a Hong Konger imprisoned for 17 years in the Philippines on apparently trumped-up charges.
    Meanwhile, in spite of Xi's "red line", a small group of protesters waved "Hong Kong Independence" banners, watched carefully by the police but nevertheless protected -- at least for now -- by Hong Kong's constitutional guarantees of freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.
    With Hong Kong's leaders, China's President Xi Jinping sings a song entitled "My Country" at a gala event in Hong Kong to mark 20 years since the handover of the city from British to Chinese rule.
    Photos:
    With Hong Kong's leaders, China's President Xi Jinping sings a song entitled "My Country" at a gala event in Hong Kong to mark 20 years since the handover of the city from British to Chinese rule.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    The event came on the second day of a three-day trip, Xi's first since he became Chinese President in 2013.
    Photos:
    The event came on the second day of a three-day trip, Xi's first since he became Chinese President in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    Dancers put on a show for the Chinese President.
    Photos:
    Dancers put on a show for the Chinese President.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    Singer Leon Lai performs at the event on June 30, 2017, surrounded by dancers.
    Photos:
    Singer Leon Lai performs at the event on June 30, 2017, surrounded by dancers.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    Singer Karen Mok was among a star lineup on stage, while the audience was filled with Chinese and Hong Kong guests and officials.
    Photos:
    Singer Karen Mok was among a star lineup on stage, while the audience was filled with Chinese and Hong Kong guests and officials.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    China's President Xi Jinping makes a toast during a banquet, urging Hong Kongers to unite and build on the progress of their predecessors.
    Photos:
    China's President Xi Jinping makes a toast during a banquet, urging Hong Kongers to unite and build on the progress of their predecessors.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    05 xi hong kong friday 01 xi hong kong friday 06 xi hong kong friday 08 xi hong kong friday 09 xi hong kong friday04 xi hong kong friday
    Like every July 1 rally, the march was testament to a lively and active civil society, unimaginable in the mainland which continues to crack down on civil society groups, lawyers, overseas NGOs and religious groups.
    This civil society -- and the accompanying impulse to speak out and to protest -- is deeply ingrained in Hong Kong culture, and won't just magically disappear with material "development." The government must hear, and respond to, these diverse voices.
    But if Xi had joined the march, he should also have been reassured, that these protests all arise from one common motivation: a love of Hong Kong and a desire to improve it for all of its populace. Now that is real development.