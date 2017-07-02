Suicide attacker kills at least 20 in Damascus

Story highlights Authorities were pursuing three cars, but intercepted two

The third car got away and detonated, state media reported

(CNN) A suicide bomber blew himself up in central Damascus on Sunday, killing at least 20 people, according to the Syrian foreign ministry.

Dozens more were injured, including children, the ministry said in a letter to the UN Security Council, according to state media.

Syria's Health Minister Nizar Yazigi said injuries ranged from minor to severe, state media reported.

Charred vehicles are seen at the site of a suicide bomb attack in the Syrian capital's eastern Tahrir Square district.

Authorities had been pursuing three cars and were able to intercept two and destroy them, state media said.

As they closed in on the third car near the city's Al-Tahrir Square, the suicide bomber on board detonated it.

Syrian men look at a cordoned off area at the site of a suicide bomb attack in the capital Damascus' eastern Tahrir Square district.

